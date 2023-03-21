- Supporters of former President Donald Trump are calling for nonviolent forms of protest in anticipation of his arrest, suggesting a national bank run instead of a traditional demonstration.
- Trump has already called on his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST PROTEST" if he's arrested Tuesday morning.
- The George Washington Initiative told Newsweek that searches for a pro-Trump bank run nearly quadrupled between Friday and Saturday, with queries rising again on Monday.
"Driven by false flag paranoia," Trump supporters have increasingly advocated for a bank run in recent days as a "nonviolent form of social disobedience" against a Trump arrest, according to the George Washington Initiative (GWI), an organization dedicated to combating disinformation.
Trump supporters plan bank run to protest his arrest
