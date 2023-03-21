What's new

Trump Supporters Plan Bank Run to Protest His Arrest

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
3,079
-21
5,213
Country
China
Location
China
  • Supporters of former President Donald Trump are calling for nonviolent forms of protest in anticipation of his arrest, suggesting a national bank run instead of a traditional demonstration.
  • Trump has already called on his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST PROTEST" if he's arrested Tuesday morning.
  • The George Washington Initiative told Newsweek that searches for a pro-Trump bank run nearly quadrupled between Friday and Saturday, with queries rising again on Monday.
Some supporters of former President Donald Trump are calling for nonviolent forms of protest in anticipation of a Trump arrest in Manhattan this week, suggesting that his base participates in a national bank run instead of demonstrating on the streets.

"Driven by false flag paranoia," Trump supporters have increasingly advocated for a bank run in recent days as a "nonviolent form of social disobedience" against a Trump arrest, according to the George Washington Initiative (GWI), an organization dedicated to combating disinformation.

www.newsweek.com

Trump supporters plan bank run to protest his arrest

Amid former President Donald Trump's calls for protests in response to an arrest in Manhattan, some of his supporters are mulling a bank run instead.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday and calls for protests to ‘take our nation back’
Replies
6
Views
217
Titanium100
Titanium100
F-22Raptor
Breaking: Former US President Donald Trump expected to be arrested on Tuesday
Replies
4
Views
154
REhorror
R
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Trump And Family Didn’t Report More Than $250,000 In Gifts From Foreign Governments, House Report Says
Replies
0
Views
82
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
beijingwalker
Trump rolls out 2024 trade policy that would 'tax China to build up America,' reward US producers
Replies
13
Views
316
SQ8
S
BHAN85
Peru protests: Roads and airport blocked in anger at new president
Replies
3
Views
423
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom