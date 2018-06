Boldly going where no man has gone before: Trump announces he is directing the Pentagon to create a 'Space Force' as a new branch of the military

President Donald Trump pledged to revive the US space program and said the country would return to the moon and eventually send humans to Mars

The president framed space as a national security issue, saying he does not want 'China and Russia and other countries leading us

Trump said the new branch's creation will be overseen by Gen Joseph Dunford

Trump said his directive will task the Defense Department to begin the process of establishing the Space Force as the sixth branch of the US armed forces

The United States, however, is a member of the Outer Space Treaty, which bars the stationing of weapons of mass destruction in space







