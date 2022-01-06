Trump social media Truth social launching on Feb 21, App Store listing says

alex pitters
According to an Apple App Store listing, Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on (date) February 21.
Truth Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to social media apps like Facebook and Twitter, is now available for pre-order ahead of its launch on Presidents’ Day in the United States.
According to demo photos, the app, like Twitter, offers features for following other people and trending topics.
Source And More: https://insiderpaper.com/trumps-social-media-launch-date-app-store/