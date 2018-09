He is just such a doofus



I repeat



The U.S for 70 years built up a aura



The highpoint of U.S power, Prestige and influence was right after the cold war and the 90's



Since 9/11 after one dumb decision after the other, The U.S has badly effected its own standing and the orange doofus has pushed it off a cliff





The U.S continues to be the worlds largest military and economic power but in a multi polar world its ability to influence states based upon prestige or gravitas alone is coming to an end



Trump for all his loud mouthed clownish buffoonery maybe just what the world needs to get the american monkey off our backs

