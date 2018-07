'Arab NATO' (aka ISIS and Al-Qaeda) got mauled in Iraq and in Syria and can't beat the starving Houthi's, what to speak of confronting Iran?.......lol



Trillions of dollars worth of US junk weaponry sold to the Gulf Arabs resulted in their defeat. lol



It got so bad that the US had to physically put its own troops in Syria before Iran made a clean sweep.

