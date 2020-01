Sanctions can actually work they can make the Iranian allied groups in Iraq so unpopular that Iraqis will throw them themselves out. Iraq is full of People on both sides who want both Iran and US to leave so they can rule their country on their own terms.



Sanctions against Iraq in 1990s were brutal and inhumane but they did the work done Saddam became so unpopular that when US came people cheered and celebrated all over Iraq.

Click to expand...