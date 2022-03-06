Trump says US should put ‘Chinese flag on jets and bomb Russia'​

Former US President Donald Trump said NATO is a paper tiger(AP)Published on Mar 06, 2022 02:52 PM ISTFormer US President Donald Trump, in his remarks to the top Republican National Committee donors, on Saturday, said the US should put the Chinese flag on F-22 fighter jets and "bomb the s*** out of Russia'. "And then we say, China did it. Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch," he said in what came across as a joke as his audience laughed and clapped, as reported by US media.The comment comes as Republican Senators are under fire for their "irresponsible" actions and words amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, including Republican senators posting screenshots of Zoom meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.Calling NATO a 'paper tiger', Trump said, "At what point do countries say, 'No, we can't take this massive crime against humanity?' We can't let it happen. We can't let it continue to happen.""We have to have Biden stop saying that — and this is for everyone to hear — that we will not attack Russia ever because they are a nuclear power, right?" Trump said, as reported by CBS News. "You know who is saying this? Okay, whether it's fact or fiction, 'We will not attack Russia. You see, they are a nuclear power.' Oh, thanks for telling us," Trump said.Trump has been termed as Putin apologist and was condemned by the Republicans after he praised Putin, following Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Now, Trump has shifted the stance and has been attacking Biden for Russia's attack on Ukraine as he claimed that Putin would not have done what he is doing now, to Trump.On another occasion, Trump said he remains the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country. "Under Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine," Trump had said.Republican Senator Rick Scott has, in an interview, reportedly said that in his opinion sending US troops to Ukraine should not be absolutely ruled out.The anti-Russia rhetoric in the US has evoked a sharp reaction from Russia and Russian envoy in US Anatoly Antonov said, "Anti-Russian rhetoric in the US has reached the point of absurdity. There is an impression that local politicians are not fully aware of their statements. The slogans voiced in Washington are becoming more and more irresponsible, provocative, and, most importantly, extremely risky for international security."