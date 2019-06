He got too many "feelings", it's so clear now he wants a deal so badly but China is not awarding him one.

Trump desparately needs a deal and ramped up the trade war in a crazy mode for his reelection campaign next year, it's a make of break for him. China is not in a hurry, she just plays a waiting game, engaging but not committing, time is on China's side, China prefers to talk and work out a deal with Trump's successor, not him.

