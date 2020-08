Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

Snowden fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after he leaked a trove of secret files in 2013 to news organisations that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA.Snowden’s Russian lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, toldnews agency the United States should not simply pardon him, but should drop all possible prosecutions against Snowden as he had not committed any crimes.” Kucherena said.Trump’s softening stance toward Snowden represents a sharp reversal. Shortly after the leaks, Trump expressed hostility towards Snowden, calling him “” Trump said on Saturday he thinks Americans on both the political left and the right are divided on Snowden.,” Trump told reporters. “Some civil libertarians have praised Snowden for revealing the extraordinary scope of America’s digital espionage operations including domestic spying programmes that senior US officials had publicly insisted did not exist.But such a move would horrify many in the US intelligence community, some of whose most important secrets were exposed. Trump has harshly criticised past leaders of the US intelligence community and FBI, and on Thursday took aim at the bureau’s current director Christopher Wray, his own appointee.The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit last September against Snowden, arguing that the memoir he published last year, “,” violated non-disclosure agreements.The Justice Department said Snowden published the book without submitting it to intelligence agencies for review, adding that speeches given by Snowden also violated nondisclosure agreements.Trump’s use of his executive clemency powers including pardons has often benefited allies and well-connected political figures.Last month he commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy.