Donald Trump says he could launch a SPACE FORCE alongside other branches of the military to fight extraterrestrial wars

Trump made claims in a speech to the Black Knights US army football team

Supremacy in space appears to be an increasing priority for superpowers

Russia and China are already developing weapons that can strike satellites

US space weapons include the X-37B spacecraft and hypersonic missiles

Congress floated the idea of a 'Space Corps' modelled after the Marines

This was rejected in December 2017 over fears of funding shortages





