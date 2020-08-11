/ Register

Trump says Americans will have to learn Chinese if Biden wins

Discussion in 'Americas' started by beijingwalker, Aug 11, 2020 at 10:56 PM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    By Ebony Bowden

    August 11, 2020

    [​IMG]

    WASHINGTON — China would overtake the United States as the global superpower and force Americans to learn to speak Chinese if Joe Biden wins the election, President Trump claimed on Tuesday.

    “China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump. If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States,” Trump said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

    “You’re going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth,” he said, referring to the official language of China which is Mandarin.

    The president was asked about a recent intelligence report, which concluded that China would prefer Biden win the November presidential election.

    “They’ll own the United State if he wins, and with me, they were having the worst year in 67 years because I tariffed the hell out of them,” Trump said.

    “We took in billions and billions of dollars. I gave some of it to the farmers because they were targeted, and I put the rest in the Treasury of the United States.”

    https://nypost.com/2020/08/11/trump-americans-will-have-to-learn-chinese-if-biden-wins/
     
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    That would be nice.
     
    TruthHurtz

    TruthHurtz FULL MEMBER

    Oh very reminiscent of the "we'd be speaking German now if the Nazis won" boomer talking point.
     
    zectech

    zectech SENIOR MEMBER

    Remember the hatred of the German people and the German language. We would be speaking German if the Germans won the First World War. This is to shame anybody from wanting a German led world peace. The Kaisar was the best man in Europe, nobody better, loved Muslims, was a threat to the terrorists in London, who were plotting for world domination and the defeat of Germany. And if you supported the German rise to lead the world into morality. You then support having to learn German. This is suppose to shame you and shame the supporters of the 2nd Reich. One of the best empires to ever bless this planet. God Bless the Hohenzollern. And God Bless the German language. Death to that nazi-jew berber Adlof Hitler the loser.

    God Bless Xi. God Bless China.
     
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Well that's some European thing.
    50M people in the US have German roots...including Trump.

    Too bad you never say that about your own country
     
