What's new

Trump says 5 to 10 more Arab countries set to normalize with Israel

DavidSling

DavidSling

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2013
4,742
0
4,997
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
US President Donald Trump says at least five more Arab countries will “definitely” sign normalization agreements with Israel, and predicts that figure will almost certainly swell to ten.

Before boarding a flight to the Midwest, where he is set to hold several campaign rallies, Trump is asked about the prospects of further deals to compound the ones already announced between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

“We have five but we really have probably nine or ten that are right in the mix,” he says. “We’re going to have a lot — I think we’ll have all of them — eventually.”

Asked when those prospective deals will likely be finalized, Trump says, “It’ll be largely after [the election].

“We’re doing a lot of work right now and I’m involved in all of those deals. The beauty is it’s peace in the Middle East with no money and no blood,” he says.

“There’s no blood all over the sand, and it’s happening. No, we have five definites and I think we’ll have another five [that are] pretty much definites.”

Trump does not say which countries he means, only that the normalization prospects relates to “all of them — the big ones [and] the smaller ones.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1321145304331112449

www.timesofisrael.com

Trump says 5 to 10 more Arab countries set to normalize with Israel

News from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
 
WebMaster

WebMaster

ADMINISTRATOR
Jun 25, 2016
23,216
5
4,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well what happens after he leaves.. You can't force people to normalize relations unless you fix yourself.

Palestine demands and basic rights must be met.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,323
2
5,660
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WebMaster said:
Well what happens after he leaves.. You can't force people to normalize relations unless you fix yourself.

Palestine demands and basic rights must be met.
Click to expand...
Listen to Dr Israr he already said 20 years ago these Arabs are finished - they are hollow inside.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
The UAE Is Turning Into the World Capital for Weapons Makers
Replies
2
Views
198
The SC
The SC
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Galactic Penguin SST
North Korean Day Of The Sun 2019 Space Launch
Replies
0
Views
459
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST
The SC
Analyses: Turkish-Israeli Cooperation in the Context of Turkey’s “Zero Problem” Foreign Policy
Replies
1
Views
346
The SC
The SC
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top