Trump says 5 to 10 more Arab countries set to normalize with Israel

US President Donald Trump says at least five more Arab countries will “definitely” sign normalization agreements with Israel, and predicts that figure will almost certainly swell to ten.Before boarding a flight to the Midwest, where he is set to hold several campaign rallies, Trump is asked about the prospects of further deals to compound the ones already announced between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.“We have five but we really have probably nine or ten that are right in the mix,” he says. “We’re going to have a lot — I think we’ll have all of them — eventually.”Asked when those prospective deals will likely be finalized, Trump says, “It’ll be largely after [the election].“We’re doing a lot of work right now and I’m involved in all of those deals. The beauty is it’s peace in the Middle East with no money and no blood,” he says.“There’s no blood all over the sand, and it’s happening. No, we have five definites and I think we’ll have another five [that are] pretty much definites.”Trump does not say which countries he means, only that the normalization prospects relates to “all of them — the big ones [and] the smaller ones.”