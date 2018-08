US brought china to its knees when it banned ZTE.

US brought Turkey economy to where it belongs without US.

Canadian foreign minister is cutting of EU trip to go to US for agreement "take it or leave it"

Sanctions on Iran without support of anyone , and anyone who will try to keep contact with Iran will also face wrath of US

China's dependency on US is mainly exporting to US. their imports from US are not significant enough.

Russia .... russia is crying out loud since for 1994 when US started to break the treaty

This shows how US runs the world. Even US allies are being slapped tarrif but they couldnt do anything but mummer around.