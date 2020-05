Not childish thinking it is true... China has a high degree of responsibility for this global pandemic. Most intelligent sources point to a leak from the wuhan labs... hard to believe this came from a wet market when people have been indulging in bats/dogs etc there for millenias.



China is definatly not gonna pay trillions and trillions for the cost of this to the rest of the world. Many US companies dont see the benefit of manufactering in china anymore which carries a huge loss of reputation now. Along with strides made in AI and 3d printing the cost savings of manufactering in China are almost gone.. the federal govt and states now provide tax breaks and incentives that make manufactering in the US far more attractive. Last I checked 70% of US manufacterurs are looking to move back in the next 2 years.



Things will get even worse since we are looking at 30% unemployment in the states... people are rightfully angry and there is a talk of a hundred year war to punish China...

