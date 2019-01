This is why you don't negotiate with lying terrorists. Just put them on ignore, and let the public ridicule and scorn the zionist terrorists.



If everyone in Amerika was not monitored, this is when you would send out surrogates to China and Europe and say don't deal with trump, isolate trump and trump's neo-nazis hate filled policies. But the NSA, FBI, CIA, DoD, FEMA, ATF, DEA, and Department of State would all spy on every conversation and would all report to trump that Pelosi is plotting against trump.

Click to expand...