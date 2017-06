In a typical Mr. Trump style he has prepared the ground for Modi's meeting in DC.

In the apparent madness there is a clever method.



Mr. Trump wants Mr. Modi to come out of the closet and reveal all.



That is to say Mr. Trump is telling indians to stand up and be counted... from full American defence platforms to alignment in policies regarding OBOR and China-containment party.

Trump wants indians to show love with actions...



He is telling Modi that you can not have free lunches from both sides. Time to choose one or NRIs are going to make you cry.



Since NRIs are the real power of RSS... Modi is bound to fall in line...



In order to distract the public and opposition Modi will conduct another Surgical Strike or Demonitise something else.. political stunts with obidient media go a long way.



Mr. Trump is brazen but he is not mad.



Trump and Modi will form a deep friendship...all Mr. Modi has to do is come out of the closet.... and embrace one side. Modi can't go both ways for long.

