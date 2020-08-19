What's new

Trump Rally vs Biden Rally

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Trump Rally:


1602927160183.png


Biden Rally:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1317276595011395585


demented walking corpse hidin' Biden has barely a 100 people, most are probably his entourage or people who worked on setting up the stage, sound techs etc

Biden's live streams also have only a few thousand people watching ever, Trump always has hundreds of thousands watching online.

Trump will triumph in a Reganesque landslide and wipe out the left in the US for a good decade or so in his wake.

go Trump ! :bounce:
 
