Trump promised the sun and the moon to PM Imran Khan but gave nothing: PM's Adviser

A hard hitting interview by Saleem Safi with the PM's Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Jigra from 3rd July 2021.


Some of the subjects adviser talked about:
  • Clarification that the US never requested any military bases in Pakistan.
  • Taliban's unexpected rapid and dramatic takeover of Afghanistan has jeopardized Pakistani strategic planning.
  • Not sure if the US wants a civil war in Afghanistan or is hoping for a civil war there.
  • The US has never pressured Pakistan to choose between US and China.
  • Lack of US interest in improving bilateral trade with Pakistan.
  • US felt backstabbed by India during Russian takeover of Crimea.
  • No plans to liberate Indian Occupied Kashmir in way or form.
 
The anchor is so stupid

Pathetic anchor would not call him journalist. Who the eff even listens to these folks like saleem safi or hamid mir?
 
