Trump promised the sun and the moon to PM Imran Khan but gave nothing: PM Adviser

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

A hard hitting interview by Saleem Safi with the PM's Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Jigra from 3rd July 2021.


Some of the subjects adviser talked about:
  • Clarification that the US never requested any military bases in Pakistan.
  • Taliban's unexpected rapid and dramatic takeover of Afghanistan has jeopardized Pakistani strategic planning.
  • Not sure if the US wants a civil war in Afghanistan or is hoping for a civil war there.
  • The US has never pressured Pakistan to choose between US and China.
  • Lack of US interest in improving bilateral trade with Pakistan.
  • US felt backstabbed by India during Russian takeover of Crimea.
  • No plans to liberate Indian Occupied Kashmir in way or form.
 
