Trump promised the sun and the moon to PM Imran Khan but gave nothing: PM Adviser

Pakistan Space Agency
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2019
- 4,049
- -29
- Country
-
- Location
-
A hard hitting interview by Saleem Safi with the PM's Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Jigra from 3rd July 2021.
Some of the subjects adviser talked about:
Some of the subjects adviser talked about:
- Clarification that the US never requested any military bases in Pakistan.
- Taliban's unexpected rapid and dramatic takeover of Afghanistan has jeopardized Pakistani strategic planning.
- Not sure if the US wants a civil war in Afghanistan or is hoping for a civil war there.
- The US has never pressured Pakistan to choose between US and China.
- Lack of US interest in improving bilateral trade with Pakistan.
- US felt backstabbed by India during Russian takeover of Crimea.
- No plans to liberate Indian Occupied Kashmir in way or form.