‘Who are they to dictate good and evil’? Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter, regrets not doing so himself while president Former US President Donald Trump belatedly congratulated Nigeria for banning Twitter in response to censorship of its president, and urged other countries to do so – while regretting not doing the same while in the White House.

Now that Biden undo Trump's ban on WeChat and TikTok, Trump probably also regret banning the wrong social media. Should have gone after Twitter instead of Chinese apps which would not have banned him if he was using a Chinese platform.