What's new

Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter, regrets not doing so himself while president

B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
1,146
-2
2,162
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
www.rt.com

‘Who are they to dictate good and evil’? Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter, regrets not doing so himself while president

Former US President Donald Trump belatedly congratulated Nigeria for banning Twitter in response to censorship of its president, and urged other countries to do so – while regretting not doing the same while in the White House.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

Now that Biden undo Trump's ban on WeChat and TikTok, Trump probably also regret banning the wrong social media. Should have gone after Twitter instead of Chinese apps which would not have banned him if he was using a Chinese platform.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,463
0
12,900
Country
China
Location
United States
bshifter said:
www.rt.com

‘Who are they to dictate good and evil’? Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter, regrets not doing so himself while president

Former US President Donald Trump belatedly congratulated Nigeria for banning Twitter in response to censorship of its president, and urged other countries to do so – while regretting not doing the same while in the White House.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

Now that Biden undo Trump's ban on WeChat and TikTok, Trump probably also regret banning the wrong social media. Should have gone after Twitter instead of Chinese apps which would not have banned him if he was using a Chinese platform.
Click to expand...
True, Sad and Irony. 8-)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom