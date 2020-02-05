What's new

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Jan 28, 2020
www.reuters.com

Exclusive: Trump plans executive order to punish arms trade with Iran - sources

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone who violates a conventional arms embargo against Iran, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone who violates a conventional arms embargo against Iran, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Apr 22, 2019
Unless the US thinks Iran was going to buy weapons from US companies, these sanctions won't work just as they haven't on North Korea.

Americans actions are only forcing other nations to pick a side (which they rather not and remain neutral instead), in the new cold war.
 
Arminkh

Arminkh

Nov 20, 2014
Not sure what's new about this? They had this sanction on any kind of trade with Iran. Were weapons an exception?
 
