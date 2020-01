Trump on Soleimani strike: 'His reign of terror is over'

President Donald Trump makes a statement on Iran at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on Jan. 3, 2020.Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images

"We caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump said in a brief address, adding, "His reign of terror is over."

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more ... but got caught!

"Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more ... and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!"