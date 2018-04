Please, we know Irans history with the west. We've heard threats of nuclear war by Israel by many state officials, and Zionist Billionaires, we've heard leaked e-mails about 200 nukes pointing at Iran. Hilary Clinton threatened to "annihilate" Iran if we attacked Israel. We've had genuine real cyber attacks on our nuclear infrastructure, not just words. We know the threats in our region and this is a game to fear us into concessions with the EU through the threat of war. And we are not going to buy it. They already managed to fear us into the nuclear deal and they took everything from Iran's nuclear program and gave us sanctions instead of relief.









Yes ideally, thats what they would want + Sanctions. U.S will take everything from you if you let it, until you are left with sticks instead of guns and that is when they attack.

