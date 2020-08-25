Trump: Kosovo to normalize ties with Israel, Serbia to move embassy to Jerusalem

i24NEWSSeptember 04, 2020, 06:51 PMlatest revision September 04, 2020, 06:57 PMKosovo will officially recognize Israel, and Serbia will move its diplomatic mission in the Jewish state to Jerusalem, US President Donald Trump said Friday.The historic announcement came as the two long-time rivals gathered in the White House to sign an accord on economic cooperation.The US-brokered negotiations will see the two Balkan states establish an economic relationship, while falling short of a full-fledged normalization -- a result that still exceeds those achieved in other peace efforts over the years.As part of the accord, predominantly Muslim Kosovo will recognize Israel and normalize its ties with the country, with Jerusalem recognizing Kosovo in return.