Trump is accusing that Democrats are trying to STEAL the elections

Looks like the Democrats policy of strict lockdowns and enforcing social distancing has backfired on them. It's affected vote counting in urban, heavily Democratic areas of the battleground states. Trump is taking advantage of the irregular delay and threatening to appeal to the Supreme Court to stop the vote counting.

Democrats thought they had an advantage in this year's elections because of how the federal government handled Covid, with some 200 thousand deaths, but the truth is, Americans are more frustrated with the stupid lockdowns that are affecting their livelihoods.

You see, people don't really care if 200 thousand strangers, mostly old people, have died from a disease, but they do care if you force them to close their business or inconvenience them in any way with stupid rules regarding mandating of masks and 6 meters apart etc.