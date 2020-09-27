What's new

Trump is accusing that Democrats are trying to STEAL the elections

TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,268
0
5,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Seems trump is winning but the liberals cant digest it and are halting the process and adding new ballots.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,951
3
7,700
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
After this tweet, in last few minutes he has delivered a short notice through the TV appearance , asking the Supreme Court to interfere and stop the counting of the votes.

The postal votes still to be counted. All the counts earlier were for the votes cast today.
The postal votes in most battle ground states are still not counted.
The commentators think that in some important states Biden can catch up Trump on the basis of these postal votes.

Trump is fearful of that. That's why he has decided to ask SC to interfere.
Already people are calling him disrespectful to American system.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,122
7
7,850
Country
United States
Location
United States
As I said in another thread, Trump in my opinion went to far.

He sounded very authoritarian
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
338
-2
241
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Looks like the Democrats policy of strict lockdowns and enforcing social distancing has backfired on them. It's affected vote counting in urban, heavily Democratic areas of the battleground states. Trump is taking advantage of the irregular delay and threatening to appeal to the Supreme Court to stop the vote counting.
Democrats thought they had an advantage in this year's elections because of how the federal government handled Covid, with some 200 thousand deaths, but the truth is, Americans are more frustrated with the stupid lockdowns that are affecting their livelihoods.
You see, people don't really care if 200 thousand strangers, mostly old people, have died from a disease, but they do care if you force them to close their business or inconvenience them in any way with stupid rules regarding mandating of masks and 6 meters apart etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Dalit
Even if Trump loses the elections the Republicans have already won
Replies
10
Views
417
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Aspen
Iranian and Chinese hackers ramp up email phishing attacks on Trump and Biden Presidential campaign
Replies
0
Views
462
Aspen
Aspen
beijingwalker
CNN: Trump promised to win the trade war with China. He failed
Replies
0
Views
196
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The Observer view on Trump's continued goading of China
Replies
0
Views
307
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
KhalaiMakhlooq
China biggest enemy of US - Pence
Replies
9
Views
683
HalfMoon
HalfMoon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top