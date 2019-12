1. On what charges was Trump impeached?

2. What is a Senate trial?

3. When will a Senate trial take place?

4. Who would become president if Trump was removed?

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to impeach US President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine.Trump is only the third United States president to be impeached. No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process.The landmark votes on Wednesday set up a likely January trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Trump is expected to be acquitted.As politicians move to the trial phase, here's what to expect next: