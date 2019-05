Trump: If Turkey does not abandon the S400 within two weeks, the US will impose sanctions

特朗普:土耳其两周不弃购S400就制裁,美国为何一定要强买强卖

2019-05-22 14:54:43According to CNBC, many people familiar with the matter said that the US government has formally requested Turkey to abandon the purchase of the Russian S400 missile defense system within two weeks, otherwise the United States and NATO will impose sanctions and retaliation against Turkey. At the same time, relevant people also said that the current quotation of the US State Department is the final quotation, and no further concessions will be made.The US offer is too different from the Turkish idea.As early as 2012, Turkey was sourcing a new generation of regional air defense systems from global bidding. In 2013, the Red Flag 9 missile defense system won the bid. However, under the pressure of the United States and NATO member states, Turkey announced the abandonment of the mark in 2015, and then chose the Russian-made S400 system.In this long bidding operation, Turkey's core appeals have two main points: First, the price is low. In 2017, the total offer for the purchase of four battalions S400 air defense systems between Turkey and Russia was US$2.5 billion. The same number of Patriot air defense systems approved by the US State Department in 2018 was quoted at US$3.5 billion, which exceeded US$1 billion.The second is to transfer core technologies. The United States refused to transfer the core technology involved in the Patriot air defense system. Russia not only made a commitment to transfer S400 technology, but also prepared to cooperate with Turkey to produce the S500 air defense system.Since the US offer is too different from Turkey's idea, and at the same time lacks the sincerity of further price cuts and preferential treatments, Turkey has already given up its willingness to continue negotiations with the United States. Now the United States is not arrogant and buys strong sales.How hard is the US sanctions against Turkey?The US government has repeatedly expressed its opposition to Turkey's purchase of a weapon system that is incompatible with NATO. At the same time, after purchasing the S400 air defense system in Turkey, the United States expressed concern about the safety of the sale of the Turkish F35 fighter.If the United States imposes sanctions on Turkey, the first step is definitely to ban the sale of F35. Turkey has been one of the joint development partners of the F35 fighter aircraft. It has invested a lot of development fees. In 2018, the United States also delivered five f35 fighters to Turkey, and is currently training the Turkish pilots at the US Air Force Base. If the United States decides to impose sanctions and retaliation against Turkey, it has already sold five F35 fighters to Turkey and more than 100 scheduled ones. Turkey is definitely not available.In step 2, economic sanctions may be tightened. The measures in step 1 are now basically brand-name. If Turkey can't cancel the S400 purchase contract with Russia on the first weekend of June in accordance with US requirements, the US will almost certainly stop selling the F35 fighter, but tighten. Economic sanctions are also available at any time in the US policy toolbox that suppresses Turkey. In August 2018, Trump suddenly doubled the export tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum products, becoming the last straw to crush the Turkish economy. The collapse of the Turkish exchange rate triggered a fairly large-scale financial crisis. If the F35 is banned, it will not be possible for the Erdogan government to change its established policy. Trump is very likely to resort to economic sanctions.Why does the United States definitely start with Turkey?The reason why the United States wants to press Turkey on the arms procurement case is mainly three-point consideration. First, from a technical perspective, the United States must prevent Russia from taking the opportunity to understand the communication principles and enemy-identification mechanisms between NATO weapons and equipment, and prevent key parameters such as the radar characteristics of F35 and other US weapons from being mastered by Russia.Second, at the tactical level, the United States does not allow Turkey to set such a bad precedent for Russian arms and equipment to open markets in NATO, especially in European allies.Third, at the strategic level, the United States must defeat Turkey’s arbitrage from the US by purchasing arms, and even strategically turn to Russia, and then the possibility of alliance with Russia and Iran, leading to its own Middle East strategic collapse. From the above situation, the United States will never easily let go of the Turkish arms procurement case.The extreme pressure exerted by the United States and even unreasonable troubles will definitely make the relationship between the United States and Turkey even more tense. However, from the comparison of the strengths of the two sides, Trump is very likely to try it. From the strength and means of Americans, Turkey does not have the ability to resist American attacks. In August 2018, Trump made only a few tweets, raising the tariffs on the two products, which led to the release of a serious economic crisis in Turkey, and was eventually forced to release the American pastor Brunson who had been in custody for many years. If Trump plays a medium-strength trade war or financial war, Turkey is very likely to "second lose".From the domestic situation in Turkey, after 2019, the Turkish anti-Erdogan forces quickly assembled. In the recent Turkish local elections, Erdogan’s Justice Development Party suffered a fiasco. In this case, if strong external pressure is imposed on Turkey, the stability of the Erdogan regime will be a problem, not to say that it will continue to fight against the United States.What conditions does the United States want?Trump is the master of the price. Once you start with Turkey, it is not as simple as abandoning the S400.The minimum goal, the S400 can't buy, the $3 billion of the Patriot missile, Trump must make a profit.The second goal is that Turkey must actively cooperate with the United States on the Syrian and Iranian issues. It can no longer play the idea of the Syrian Kurdish control zone. At the same time, it can no longer eye with Iran, stop smuggling imports of Iranian crude oil, and cooperate with the United States to tighten sanctions against Iran.The third goal is that Turkey should gradually come to the embrace of NATO and the United States and alienate Russia.The highest goal was to overthrow Erdogan, to end the Islamization pursued by Erdogan, and to guide Turkey back to the pro-Western road that has been upheld for 70 years after World War II.Considering that Turkey is not the primary target of the United States in the Middle East, Trump will try it out. If Turkey is as vulnerable as it was in August last year, Trump will force the Turkish civil strife and take the opportunity to overthrow Erdogan. The possibility is completely there, just see how strong Erdogan's "resistance ability" is!The United States beat Turkey, which is a good thing for Iran, which is now under heavy pressure. If Erdogan can withstand the pressure of the United States and even attract Trump’s "firepower," it will be even more important for Iran. By the same token, the chaotic situation in the Middle East, the more energy that occupies Trump, the pressure on the rest of the world can be slightly spread, and the chances of successfully countering the United States can also rise a lot. Whether Erdogan and Turkey can play the role of the September 11th incident 18 years ago is worth watching!原创 冲击时评 2019-05-22 14:54:43据CNBC报道,多位知情人士表示,美国政府已经正式要求土耳其在两周内放弃购买俄罗斯S400导弹防御系统,否则美国以及北约将对土耳其进行制裁和报复。同时,相关人士也表示美国国务院目前的报价是最终报价,不会再进一步优惠。美国的报价与土耳其的想法相差太大早在2012年,土耳其就在向全球招标采购新一代区域防空系统,2013年红旗9导弹防御系统曾经中标。但是在美国及北约成员国的压力之下,2015年土耳其宣布弃标,随后又选择了俄制S400系统。在这场漫长的招标行动中,土耳其的核心诉求主要有两点:一是价格要低。2017年,土耳其与俄罗斯达成的采购4个营S400防空系统的总报价是25亿美元,2018年美国国务院批准的相同数量爱国者防空系统报价则为35亿美元,整整超出10亿美元。二是转让核心技术。美国拒绝转让涉及爱国者防空系统的核心技术,俄罗斯不仅作出了转让S400技术的承诺,还准备与土耳其合作生产S500防空系统。由于美国的报价与土耳其的想法相差太大,同时又缺乏进一步降价、优惠的诚意,土耳其已经放弃了与美国继续谈判的意愿,现在是美国不依不饶,强买强卖。美国对土耳其的制裁措施会有多强硬?美国政府已经多次表示反对土耳其购买与北约不兼容的武器系统,同时对土耳其购买S400防空系统之后,美国再出售土耳其F35战机的安全表示担忧。美国如果对土耳其进行制裁,第1步肯定是禁售F35。此前土耳其就是F35战斗机的联合研制合作国之一,已经投入了数额不小的研制费,2018年,美国也向土耳其交付了5架f35战斗机,目前正在美国空军基地用于土耳其飞行员的培训。如果美国决定对土耳其进行制裁和报复,现在已经出售给土耳其的5架F35战斗机和预定的100多架,土耳其肯定是拿不到货了。第2步,可能会收紧经济制裁。第1步的措施,现在已经基本上是名牌,如果土耳其不能够按照美国的要求,在6月的第1个周末解除与俄罗斯的S400购买合同,美国几乎肯定会停售F35战斗机,不过收紧经济制裁也在美国打压土耳其的政策工具箱里随时备用。2018年8月,特朗普突然将土耳其钢铁和铝产品的出口关税提高一倍,成为压垮土耳其经济的最后一根稻草,土耳其汇率暴跌引发了一轮相当规模的金融危机。如果禁售F35,不能够让埃尔多安政府改变既定政策,特朗普祭出经济制裁这一招的可能性非常大。美国为何一定会对土耳其下手?美国之所以要在军火采购案上对土耳其步步紧逼,主要有三点考虑。一是从技术层面,美国必须防止俄罗斯借此机会了解北约武器装备之间的通信原理和敌我识别机制,防止F35等美制武器的雷达特性等关键参数被俄罗斯掌握。二是在战术层面,美国不允许土耳其开这样一个恶劣的先例,为俄罗斯军火装备,在北约特别是欧洲盟国打开市场。三是在战略层面,美国必须打掉土耳其借购买军火之机逐步脱离美国的管控,甚至在战略上倒向俄罗斯,进而与俄罗斯、伊朗结盟的可能性,进而导致自己的中东战略崩盘。从上述情况看,美国绝不会轻易在土耳其军火采购案上放手。美国的极限施压甚至无理取闹,肯定会使美土两国关系更加紧张,但是从美土双方的实力对比看,特朗普打打试试的可能性非常大。从美国人的实力和手段看,土耳其根本不具备抵御美国人进攻的能力。2018年8月,特朗普仅仅发了几条推特,提高了两种产品的关税导致土耳其出现释放了严重的经济危机,最终被迫释放了羁押多年的美籍牧师布伦森。如果特朗普打一场中等烈度的贸易战或金融战,土耳其“秒败”的可能性很大。从土耳其国内局势看,进入2019年以后,土耳其国内反埃尔多安势力迅速集结,在刚刚举行的土耳其地方选举中,埃尔多安所在的正义发展党遭遇惨败。在这种情况下,如果再向土耳其施加强大的外部压力,埃尔多安政权稳定都成问题,不要说继续与美国对战了。美国要什么条件?特朗普是坐地起价的主儿,一旦对土耳其动手,要的就不是弃购S400这么简单了。最低目标,S400不能买,爱国者导弹的35亿美元,特朗普一定要赚。第2目标,土耳其必须在叙利亚、伊朗问题上与美国积极配合,不能再打叙利亚库尔德控制区的主意,同时也不能再与伊朗眉来眼去,停止走私进口伊朗原油,配合美国收紧对伊朗的制裁。第3目标,土耳其应当逐步会到北约和美国的怀抱之中,疏远与俄罗斯的联系。最高目标,推翻埃尔多安,终止埃尔多安推行的伊斯兰化,引导土耳其重新回到二战后70年一直坚持的亲西方道路上来。考虑到,目前土耳其并不是美国在中东地区的首要目标,特朗普会试试看,如果土耳其再像去年8月份那样不堪一击,特朗普发力煽动土耳其内乱,借机推翻埃尔多安的可能性是完全存在的,就看埃尔多安“抗击打能力”有多强了!美国敲打土耳其,对于现在承受重压的伊朗而言是一件好事,如果埃尔多安能够顶住美国的压力,甚至吸引特朗普的“火力”,对于伊朗更是重大利好。同理,中东局势越乱,占用特朗普的精力越多,全球其他地区的压力也能够被稍稍分摊一些,成功抗衡美国的机率也能上升不少。埃尔多安和土耳其能否发挥18年前911事件的作用,值得观察!