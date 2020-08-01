/ Register

Trump has decided to ban TikTok

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by F-22Raptor, Aug 1, 2020 at 8:49 AM.

  Aug 1, 2020 at 8:49 AM #1
    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor

    (CNN Business)President Donald Trump said Friday night that he will ban the popular short-form video app TikTok from operating in the United States, rejecting a potential deal for Microsoft to buy the app from its Chinese-owned parent company.

    "As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States," Trump said to reporters while aboard Air Force One.

    Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order. It was not immediately clear what such an order would look like.

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/31/tech/tiktok-trump-bytedance-sale/index.html
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 8:58 AM #2
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati

    very good decision , why feed thy enemy ?
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 8:59 AM #3
    Song Hong

    Song Hong

    Facebook is a tool that allow CIA to know someone more than this person's mother. China ban Facebook.

    Naturally US will be suspicious of Tik Tok.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 8:59 AM #4
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers

    Who cares? Trump will be gone from office in a few months. Trump deliberately released COVID bio weapon on his own people in order to frame China. He will not have a good ending.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:02 AM #5
    FairAndUnbiased

    FairAndUnbiased

    This is actually not so bad. Better to be banned than sold to Microsoft tbh. Let's see what happens to the millions of TikTokers in the US.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:02 AM #6
    Song Hong

    Song Hong

    US would like to takeover Tik Tok. Preferably Tik Tok should do as per Facebook and Google, exit and dont sell anything to US.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM #7
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers

    Chinese government will never approve selling TikTok to Microsoft though.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM #8
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab

    Just used for teens to jerk off and pedos to look at kids.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:05 AM #9
    powastick

    powastick

    Excellent, other countries can ban any US sites without any proof, and US cannot complain about it.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:19 AM #10
    moweike

    moweike

    The U.S. thinks it will hurt China:sarcastic:
    This is a declining country and we sympathize with the US:partay:
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:27 AM #11
    SuperStar20

    SuperStar20

    Good news, anyway it is useless app.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:42 AM #12
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati

    it was being used by low iq people .
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:46 AM #13
    S10

    S10

    China should ban that dumb app too. It's turning people into brainless zombies.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:50 AM #14
    Indos

    Indos

    They can earn a lot of money, good for marketing targeted into some age group people, particularly young people.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:59 AM #15
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati

    tik tok has suspicious link with chinese agencies .
     
