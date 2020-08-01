Trump has decided to ban TikTok

(CNN Business)President Donald Trump said Friday night that he will ban the popular short-form video app TikTok from operating in the United States, rejecting a potential deal for Microsoft to buy the app from its Chinese-owned parent company."As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States," Trump said to reporters while aboard Air Force One.Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order. It was not immediately clear what such an order would look like.