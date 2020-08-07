Trump get's destroyed in Axios interview

the interview was just painfull to watch, with out any exageration I actually just skipped it at some point because I couldn't continue watching Trump humiliate himself like that. Trump is now in self distruct mode. written version:- Swan: “I understand what you’re saying, that people need to hear positive thinking. But for the past five months, it’s been, ‘The virus is totally under control.’ And the cases have been going up and the deaths have been going up. You’ve been saying it’s under control.” Trump: “Look, look, nobody knew what this thing was all about. This has never happened before. 1917, but it was totally different, it was a flu in that case. But 1917 – there’s never been anything like this. And by the way, if you watch the fake news on television, they don’t even talk about it, but there are 188 other countries right now that are suffering. Some, proportionately, far greater than we are.” Swan: “Very few worse.” Trump: “Some, proportionately, greater than we are. Right now, right now, Spain is having a big spike. And there are tremendous problems in the world. You look at Moscow, look at what’s going on with Moscow. Look at Brazil. Look at these countries, what’s going on. This was sent to us by China, one way or the other, and we’re never going to forget it. Believe me, we’re never going to forget it. And we were beating China at every single point. We were beating them on trade. We were making progress like nobody’s ever made progress. They had, before the pandemic, they had the worst year, Jonathan, that they’d had in 67 years. You know that. With the tariffs and everything else I did.” I’m chopping out a monologue about tariffs here, because you don’t have all day and it wasn’t particularly relevant to the discussion at hand. Trump: “Then all of a sudden, the game changed. And I had to close it down. I closed down the greatest economy ever in history. And then, I closed it down. And now we’re opening it. And we saved, by the way, by closing it, we saved millions of lives. If we would have gone to herd (immunity), and we knew very little about the disease, if we would have gone herd, we would have lost millions of people. Millions of people. One person’s too much. We’re at 140,000 people. One person is too much. We’re at 140,000. We would have lost millions of people. And those people that really understand it, really understand it, they said it’s incredible, the job that we’ve done. ” Swan: “Who says that?” Trump: “Again, the ban, banning China from coming in-” Swan: “But it was already in here. It was already here. By the time you banned China, it came through Europe.” Trump: “Nobody knew the extent. Nobody knew how contagious it was.” Swan: “But the question is, Mr President, by June we knew. Things were bad. And you know, the last time I was with you was the day before your Tulsa rally. And you were saying, big huge crowd, it was indoors. These people, they listen to you.” Trump: “Excuse me, Jonathan. We had a 19,000-seat stadium. First of all we had 12,000 people, not 6000, which you reported and other people reported. But you couldn’t even get in.” Swan: “Why would you have wanted that?” Trump: “You had 120 Black Lives Matter people there.” Swan: “I understand, but why would you have wanted a huge crowd?” Trump: “Excuse me, wait. And Tulsa – well, because that area was a very good area at the time.” Swan: “I think you misunderstand me. I’m not criticising your ability to draw a crowd. Are you kidding me? I’ve covered you for five years, you draw massive crowds, you get huge ratings. I’m asking about the public health.” Trump: “I cancelled another one. We were going to have a great crowd in New Hampshire, and I cancelled it for the same reason.” Swan: “I’ve covered you for a long time. I’ve gone to your rallies, I’ve talked to your people. They love you, they listen to you, they listen to every word you say. They hang on to your every word. They don’t listen to me, or the media, or Fauci, they think we’re fake news. They want to get their advice from you. And so when they hear you say, ‘Everything’s under control, don’t worry about wearing masks,’ these are people – many of them are older people, Mr President. It’s giving them a false sense of security.” Trump: “Well what’s your definition of control? Under the circumstances, right now, I think it’s under control.” Swan: “How? A thousand Americans are dying a day.” -------- -------- Trump: “You know, there are those that say you can test too much. You do know that.” Swan: “Who says that?” Trump: “Oh, just read the manuals. Read the books.” Swan: “Manuals? What manuals?” Trump: “Read the books. Read the books.” Swan: “What books?” ------------------ ------------------ at this point Trump starts trying to convince Jonathan that up is down, black is white in is out.. Swan: “The figure I look at is death. And death is going up now. It’s a thousand a day.” Trump: “If you look at death – take a look at some of these charts.” The President reached over and picked up a few sheets of paper. Trump: “Here’s one. Well, right here, United States is lowest in numerous categories. We’re lower than the world.” Swan: “Lower than the world?” Trump: “Lower than Europe.” Swan: “In what? In what?” Swan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the US is really bad. Much worse than Germany, South Korea, et cetera.” Trump: “You can’t – you can’t do that.” Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” Trump: “You have to go by, you have to go by – look. Here is the United States – you have to go by the cases. The cases of death.” Swan: “Why not as a proportion of population?” Trump: “What it says is when you have somebody, where there’s a case, the people that live from those cases.” Swan: “Sure. It’s surely a relevant statistic to say if the US has X population and X percentage of death of that population, opposed to some-” Trump: “No, because you have to go by the cases.” Swan: “In South Korea, for example – 51 million population, 300 deaths. It’s like, it’s crazy compared to other countries.” Trump: “You don’t know that. You don’t know that.” Swan: “I do. You think they’re faking their statistics? South Korea?” Trump: “Ahhhhh, I won’t get into that, because I have a very good relationship with the country. But you don’t know that. They have spikes.” Swan: “Germany, low 9000s?” Trump: “Here’s one right here, United States. The number of cases – have a look. We’re last. Meaning we’re first.” Mr Trump was brandishing another chart at this point. Swan: “Last? I don’t know what we’re first in.” Trump: “Take a look, it’s cases. And we have cases because of the testing.” Swan: “I mean, a thousand Americans are dying a day. But I understand, on cases, it’s different.” https://www.news.com.au/entertainme...s/news-story/cfb56dcb88bd369af2c7268bc64a1c40 ofcourse this is just part of the interview, the full one is in the video.