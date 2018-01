and I concur ,.... this is the way forward...



by threatening to make Pakistan north korea general McMaster has kind of accepted that they no longer care about Afghanistan as these actions will guarantee their defeat there (if not already so).....



they want to move against pak economy which is our weak point and its classic to challenge enemy at its weakness (also meaning we are considered atleast a potential enemy if not worse)..



their target is either pak economy or cpec or both...



they have to move caz their proxies have failed... terrorist related deaths in 2017 in pak were 530 something ....probably 20 times as much died in traffic accidents... 10 times that in family feuds street crimes and murders...



with afghan border being fenced completely this its now or never for them



but this is move of desperation its not perfect

