Under the above title, Nikita Kovalenko wrote in "Vazgayad" of the so-called "greatest result" of the Sino-US trade negotiations, which he saw as a serious subordination from Beijing."It seems as if the whole world should breathe a sigh of relief after reaching these agreements (trade between Washington and Beijing). Since a trade war between the world's biggest players can only seriously damage global economy and trade. "From the point of view of the stability of the financial market, this means a certain stability, but from the point of view of expectations, this is a complex and controversial decision for China and other countries," said Dmitry Abzalov, head of the Strategic Communications Center, to Fazgayad."It does not mean that things have improved just because we will not see a trade war," he said. "This means that Washington has begun to lobby for its own interests with its hands and feets." China has surrendered to the pressure, so if Trump now lifts on the signs (and he will) do this economic victory, what will stop him again from weakening China's position? "According to the newspaper's guest, China is probably in a waiting and observing position. She wants to be patient until the end of Trump's term. "But the risks of this long-term situation are serious," says Abzalov. "I doubt China will be able to find channels to influence Washington at this time." The success of the US economy itself is low, there are high production costs and a number of additional risks, and the only way to achieve a balance is simply to pressure political opponents by political or economic- political means. This is what Washington is doing Now ... In practice, Trump proposes that all countries weaken their economies for the United States. "If they do nothing to protect themselves and merely negotiate simply, like China, it will not do anything good - according to Abzalov - but it will gradually turn into a system for the US foreign administration. Countries must protect themselves by the creation of their own consumer markets and financial systems.Abzalov stressed that the big problem is that this shows once again that this harsh Trump method works. It can work with the DPRK, with China, the EU, and now Iran's role. "If Trump becomes stronger inside the US than ever before, then he will start crushing everyone with this tool."