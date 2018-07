thats not the point. why do you guys instantly jump on pioliticking, along party lines. Its tribal.

Point is fucking unreveling of WWII US policies, practices, partnerships , or if zou want to be more dramatic the world order, turning it on its head. 3 years ago, US president would fist bump Merkel, not Erdogan or any turkish president. Im trying to exmplain it in simpliest way posible.

And this NATO summit tidbit has additional humours, amusing note to it. WHich is always welcomed.

Click to expand...