The US political system is playing a double game in the region with Israel being the sole "holy cow". As usual. There is also a war between the democrats and the republicans. The Senate is crying about blocking weapons sales to KSA (even defensive in nature such as the THAAD!) due to the democrats being the democrats. I say allow the Houthis (deliberately) to target some compound inhabited by Americans or terrorists to target them and see them (Senate) change their tune. Internal political wars are no excuse. Either you are an ally/partner or not.



Only a presidential veto will solve it which will most likely happen and it will all be "forgotten". The Houthis are not even listed on the US terrorist list despite committing terrorism and war crimes on a wide scale while screaming "death to America" and those words being part of their official slogan.



Sorry to say it but they are not a reliable "ally" at all. We should continue to try and have cordial ties with the US (business in particular where we have had a trade surplus each year for 50+ years), business, educational, scientific etc. wise but US foreign policy cannot be trusted which is also why I am happy that we have developed such close and strategic ties with China and a host of powerful countries and are working towards full independence on every field and diversifying our weapons purchases and opening new partnerships with Russia.



If you notice all the "enemies of KSA" (in the past 40 years), not even once have the US attacked them with the exception of Kuwait and that was only due to them fearing that 1 Arab country (Iraq) would control most of the oil and gas in the region potentially and expand to create 1 powerful regional Arab country. They would have attacked us as well if we tried to incorporate smaller GCC states back in 1990, say Qatar.



Neither Hezbollah, neither Houthis, neither Shia terrorist groups in Iraq let alone the Iranian Mullah regime. In fact I have no doubt in my mind that the US deep state prefers an alliance with the tiny Shias over the Sunnis (in particular Sunni Arabs) who would be a totally different beast to go up against in a worst case scenario.



Not even going to talk about the whole Qatar affair. The US has the largest military base in Qatar in the region yet cannot prevent tiny Qatar from cozying up to the Mullah's. their supposed "archenemies" in the region. A joke that nobody believes in.



No ally is perfect, neither is KSA a perfect ally for the US or US interests (far from it) but the leadership would do well not to be blinded by the US and I think that recent years events in the region have woken even the biggest ignorants up.



Unfortunately Arabs and Muslims are their own biggest enemies and instead of uniting, people (within their own countries) are conspiring against each other. You have "Egyptians" sitting in Qatar or Turkey and openly wishing for Egypt's destruction due to politics. Sellouts in the West barking against their countries of origin etc. to score some brownie points. Power hungry (all of them) etc. Sad state of affairs in the Muslim world and world as a whole.

