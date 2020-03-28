Trump demands 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, debt cancellation for COVID-19

rent4country
BANNED
- Jul 31, 2020
- 1,510
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Donald Trump returned to the GOP political scene Saturday with a speech at the North Carolina Republican Convention, where he called on China to pay "reparations" to the U.S. for coronavirus-related damages.
"All nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damage," Trump said, adding that the figure was lower than it should be. "As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owe to China as a down payment on reparations," he said.
Trump said he also thought the U.S. should put a 100% tariff on any goods imported from China.
"All nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damage," Trump said, adding that the figure was lower than it should be. "As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owe to China as a down payment on reparations," he said.
Trump said he also thought the U.S. should put a 100% tariff on any goods imported from China.
Trump demands 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, debt cancellation, and $10T in reparations for COVID-19
Donald Trump returned to the GOP political scene Saturday with a speech at the North Carolina Republican Convention, where he called on China to pay “reparations” to the U.S. for coronavirus-related damages.
www.foxnews.com