Trump demands 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, debt cancellation for COVID-19

Jul 31, 2020
Donald Trump returned to the GOP political scene Saturday with a speech at the North Carolina Republican Convention, where he called on China to pay "reparations" to the U.S. for coronavirus-related damages.

"All nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damage," Trump said, adding that the figure was lower than it should be. "As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owe to China as a down payment on reparations," he said.

Trump said he also thought the U.S. should put a 100% tariff on any goods imported from China.

According to some delusionist. Chinese are slave getting only USD 100 a month slog for American? Why 100% tariff on China when master US are enjoying such benefit? :rofl:
 
Just because the Chinese are brainwashed by the CCP to believe what they want you programmed to believe, does not mean it is not true.

China confirms more than 40 per cent of population survived on just US$141 per month in 2019
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-...s-more-40-cent-population-survived-just-us141 :omghaha:

Haha, Trump should be the president next term. :lol:
 
Donald Trump returned to the GOP political scene Saturday with a speech at the North Carolina Republican Convention, where he called on China to pay "reparations" to the U.S. for coronavirus-related damages.

"All nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damage," Trump said, adding that the figure was lower than it should be. "As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owe to China as a down payment on reparations," he said.

Trump said he also thought the U.S. should put a 100% tariff on any goods imported from China.

lol. he can't even make up his mind about what he wants from China (under very false pretenses, as is usual for this guy).

he's just throwing up trial balloons, but he won't be taken seriously by any western leader.

good thing is, this little tirade of his will surely add to the list of reasons the world has for never trusting a guy like Trump with power again.
 
if Biden also slap 100% tariff on any goods imported from CN, then I bet that CN will come to US and beg for mercy like what Deng did in 1979, when CN DGP capital was just merely 300 usd per year due to US's sanction :lol:

18-war-dang-upi.jpg
 
Donald Trump returned to the GOP political scene Saturday with a speech at the North Carolina Republican Convention, where he called on China to pay "reparations" to the U.S. for coronavirus-related damages.

"All nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damage," Trump said, adding that the figure was lower than it should be. "As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owe to China as a down payment on reparations," he said.

Trump said he also thought the U.S. should put a 100% tariff on any goods imported from China.

he is right , immoral chinese communist onslaught should be arrested by the secular democratic world .
 
Just because the Chinese are brainwashed by the CCP to believe what they want you programmed to believe, does not mean it is not true.

141$ is net income. Considering 40 % are still living in villages and in agriculture producing their own food and having their own shelter. 141$ is not bad. Thats 1000rmb,healthcare covered by village farmer insurance. These are mostly people above 50s with children working in cities. Most Americans I know are not even covered by health insurance and are net negative. Once they have no jobs, they are as good as fcked, Chinese can bunker in their village producing their own food.
 
This is the disopable income, in US the number could be negative.
Salaries in Shanghai China｜How much do people make in China

How Much Do People Earn in China? Salaries in Beijing 2021 | Street Interview
 
