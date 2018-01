Good, it should reach zero. I am glad Mr Trump is giving up this farce that the US has portrayed for decades now.



The US is a country that doesn't recognise Palestine, that supports Israel more than any nation on earth, arms it and funds it and looks the other way on its nukes as well as other violations of international law, always takes a softer tone on Israel. And now it also recognises its right to occupied land.



How can the US mediate peace talks and a peace process between Israel in Palestine, especially since it is anything but a neutral party on the matter?



All US leaders have these insane policies, I'm glad Trump is being so brazen about it, at least now it's hard to even lie about a peace process and the US as an honest neutral party.

