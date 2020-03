Washington, DC — In recent days, President Trump began using the phrase “ Chinese Virus ” to describe the coronavirus. This puts Asian Americans in harm’s way and is yet another example of the president’s long history of attacking communities of color. This bigotry is also spreading to other leading public officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. John Cornyn , who recently responded to a question about coronavirus by blaming China and citing “the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that.” The following is a statement from Muslim Advocates Executive Director Farhana Khera:President Trump’s use of the term ‘Chinese Virus’ to describe the coronavirus is vile and a distraction. Sen. Cornyn’s embrace of schoolyard, anti-Asian stereotypes about eating bats and dogs is deeply offensive and won’t help us fight the virus. Racism is not a disinfectant.These harmful words have serious, real-world consequences. By whipping up anti-Asian hysteria, President Trump, Cornyn and other public officials resorting to xenophobia are giving people a license to hate and threaten Asian Americans.