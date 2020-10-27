beijingwalker
Trump claims U.S. is ‘rounding the turn’ as more than 42,000 are hospitalized for covid-19, a figure approaching the worst of the midsummer peak
By Antonia Noori Farzan
Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:52 p.m. GMT+8
President Trump claimed Monday that the coronavirus pandemic was ending and the United States was “rounding the turn” as more than 42,000 people were hospitalized nationally — a figure approaching the worst of the midsummer peak.
More than 62,000 new infections were reported nationwide on Monday, bringing the total since February to at least 8,667,000. More than 225,000 people have died of complications of covid-19.
