Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 943
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
It's gonna be the best price ever - the biggest price ever we got here in America. Everyone will love the price you gotta see this it will beat every price we had beforeTremendous price, the bestest price ever, believe me.
I guess you being locked up due to Covid-19 has done wonders on your mind.If Trump wins, mostly he will win. china will have same fate as Iraq, Libya etc. Xi will have same fate as Sadam, Gadaffi.
Yes, democracy is coming to china. Xi will have same fate as other dictators ex: Sadam, Gaddafi etcI guess you being locked up due to Covid-19 has done wonders on your mind.
If Trump wins, mostly he will win. china will have same fate as Iraq, Libya etc. Xi will have same fate as Sadam, Gadaffi.
But Modi will face the same fate as Hitler.If Trump wins, mostly he will win. china will have same fate as Iraq, Libya etc. Xi will have same fate as Sadam, Gadaffi.
LOL What are you going to do, Modi's left nut...China must pay! china pakistan and north korea can be in the same team
Democracy is coming to china.. be readyAnd US will have the same fate as Hiroshima & Nagasaki?