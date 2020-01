I just want to say that Americans and Iranians have gone too far. They would have solved their problems via dialogue. Specially what US did was uncalled for. They have shot one general and now if they think that their problem is solved then they are wrong. Now, more generals like him will born.Whereas US is already had their troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, how many more are they gonna deploy? Why do both government want their women to become widow and their children orphan. Trust me, no one will win. Both nations will face dire consequences and the colletral damage will be unimaginable.

Both nations still have time, they better try to find a peaceful way out before this political pressure game turns into bloodbath.

Peace

