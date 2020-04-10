Trump calling COVID19 as "China plague".

Taimoor Khan
ELITE MEMBER
- Jan 20, 2016
- 10,812
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Donald Trump called dead US soldiers 'suckers' and 'losers', report claims
|Americas
|14
|Indian Trump supporters being asked to call Trump an "Uloo" by Trump Media Cell
|Americas
|1
|I
|President Trump is wise like an ullu,Tomi Lahren inadvertently calls president a ‘jackass’ in Hindi while thanking Indians for support
|Central & South Asia
|4
|Despite Trump’s Calls to Decouple, U.S. Companies Ship More From China Faster
|Americas
|1
|Bolton: Kushner blocked Netanyahu's plea to call Trump after Zarif landed at G7, Mnuchin met Zarif
|Middle East & Africa
|2
|Trump Calls Coronavirus 'KUNG FLU'
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|15
|Trump teases ‘very interesting & powerful’ action after China calls US sanctions ‘bluff’ over HK
|World Affairs
|5
|More countries join Trump in call for probe of China, WHO over coronavirus
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|5
|Why do Democrats keep calling Trump supporters stupid when this only makes them more likely to vote
|Americas
|0
|OPEC+ reach deal ending price war that devastated oil market - Trump claims he called MBS and Putin
|World Affairs
|4