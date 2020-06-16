Trump blocks transition as he refuses to accept loss - preparing for his second term

Titanium100
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 597
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Trump blocks transition as he refuses to accept loss
https://edition.cnn.com/profiles/kevin-liptak-profile
Lmao.. This is hilarious he is refusing to step down and in my opinion if he manages to pull this off and stay in office for another 4 years we all have to gather and honor this man as the most bad-azz president of all times
https://edition.cnn.com/profiles/kevin-liptak-profile
Trump blocks transition as he refuses to accept loss
President Donald Trump implied Tuesday he would continue contesting election results for at least another week, forestalling for days the required steps to transition government to President-elect Joe Biden and signaling to his administration that any moves toward a hand-off are on hold.
edition.cnn.com
Lmao.. This is hilarious he is refusing to step down and in my opinion if he manages to pull this off and stay in office for another 4 years we all have to gather and honor this man as the most bad-azz president of all times