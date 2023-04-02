Trump blasts US as ‘a Nation in Decline’ in online rant over indictment​

Here, in the American South, where I live, Trump is a Demi God! The rage against the 'woke', the 'liberals', the 'inner city', is immense. The 'minorities' are looked suspiciously as anti-America or even 'racist'. Black people especially are looked at with anger in cities like Atlanta where they are perceived to vote as a block to make the recent Senate elections swing against a decent Republican black candidate versus a compromised black Democrat candidate.The rage is building. Not quite to the 1850s level but the rage is building. I am personally not enraged by Trump's indictment even though around the fall of 2020 I saw Democrats as even worse than Republicans and voted for Trump, stunning everyone in my circle who had seen me for decades a blind liberal and Democrat supporter--and that goes as far as back as Bill Clinton in 1992!!