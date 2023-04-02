What's new

Trump blasts US as 'a Nation in Decline' in online rant over indictment

Trump blasts US as ‘a Nation in Decline’ in online rant over indictment​

By Patrick Reilly
April 1, 2023 11:15pm

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 1, 2023.


Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 1, 2023.AFP via Getty Images


Former President Donald Trump blasted the United States “a Nation in Decline” and a “THIRD WORLD COUNTRY” in a rant over his indictment in Manhattan on Thursday.

The embattled ex-president took to his Truth Social platform Saturday to rage against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against him, and accused Democrats of weaponizing the FBI and Department of Justice.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support you have given me against this assault on our Nation. Our once beautiful USA is now a Nation in Decline,” Trump posted. “Radical Left Thugs & Insurrectionists have taken over our Country, & are rapidly destroying it. They are using the levers of Law Enforcement, and have completely Weaponized the FBI & DOJ to Interfere with, Rigg, and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS.
Former US President Donald Trump sits in the rear of his limousine as he departs Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach
Trump gave reporters the thumbs up Saturday as he departed Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.AFP via Getty Images
“We are now living in a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY, but we will Come Back & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he raged.

Trump is apparently facing at least one felony charge in connection to the “hush money” payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 elections. He is expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

Trump’s indictment is the first-ever criminal case against a former US president. It comes at the conclusion of a a five-year investigation by the Manhattan DA’s Office into Trump and his business dealings — a probe that Republicans have blasted as a politically motivated crusade.

The specific charges against Trump have not yet been made public. The indictment will be unsealed at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court, which is also expected to take place Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers and a court administrator said.
Protesters in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue the day after the indictment of the former president.
Trump has blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him as politically motivated.ZUMAPRESS.com

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the case against him as “Political Persecution.”

The unprecedented indictment comes as Trump, 76, is attempting to regain the White House for a third time, seeking the 2024 Republican nomination.

Trump’s arrest could be a major catalyst for his reelection campaign, friends and foes of Trump alike have predicted. In the 24 hours after his indictment was announced, he raised over $4 million.

nypost.com

Here, in the American South, where I live, Trump is a Demi God! The rage against the 'woke', the 'liberals', the 'inner city', is immense. The 'minorities' are looked suspiciously as anti-America or even 'racist'. Black people especially are looked at with anger in cities like Atlanta where they are perceived to vote as a block to make the recent Senate elections swing against a decent Republican black candidate versus a compromised black Democrat candidate.
The rage is building. Not quite to the 1850s level but the rage is building. I am personally not enraged by Trump's indictment even though around the fall of 2020 I saw Democrats as even worse than Republicans and voted for Trump, stunning everyone in my circle who had seen me for decades a blind liberal and Democrat supporter--and that goes as far as back as Bill Clinton in 1992!!

There really are Americans now who would support China/Russia/whatever via blogs/videos just to crush their political opponents and get whatever political mileage!!
 

