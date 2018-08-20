/ Register

Trump blasts Brennan. Calls him worst director of CIA ever.

Discussion in 'Americas' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 20, 2018 at 7:17 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:17 PM #1
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:19 PM #2
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Omg totally !!

    He is like duhh .. worst ever golf Partner
     
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:36 PM #3
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    was this same John Brennan who was CIA station chief in their Embassy in Islamabad and IK announced his name in public in early 2000s on drone attacks since he was architect of those in Pakistan and that made CIA to change him with another guy in Islamabad? Where later he served from Gulf to spy on Iran and was eventually promoted as CIA chief by Obama?
     
  4. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:24 PM #4
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior SENIOR MEMBER

    Trump is right about these CIA/FBI operatives scheming and plotting.

    If there is one agency in the world that is truly a state within a state it is the CIA/Pentagon.
     
  5. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:29 PM #5
    rambro

    rambro FULL MEMBER

    There are no good souls in CIA
     
  6. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:32 PM #6
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior SENIOR MEMBER

    Trump isn't crazy when he is going after FBI/CIA. When he claims that the FBI/CIA tried to sabotage the elections and make him lose there is a substance of truth to it. The FBI/CIA seek a person who continues with the status quo policies. Not someone who compromises it.

    Trump is waging a war against FBI/CIA and that is an understatement. The USA is at war with itself today. The FBI/CIA believe they have been compromised with a president like Trump. Both Trump and the CIA/FBI are distrustful towards each other. This is nothing short of a war between institutes and the state. The CIA/FBI is pretending to be on the same page with the president, but the full-blown conflict reveals otherwise.
     
