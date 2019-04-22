Trump announces "the start of a dialogue with Saudi Arabia" regarding normalization with the occupation

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that a dialogue had begun with Saudi Arabia regarding the normalization of relations with Israel.Trump stressed that it is likely that "another country" will soon reach an agreement with Israel, without naming it.But he said that "a dialogue has started with Saudi Arabia" for that, explaining: "I spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia (Salman bin Abdulaziz). We have just started the dialogue ... and you will see them join (the agreement)."Trump said in a press briefing published by the White House website: "Next week, at the White House, we will see a signature between the UAE and Israel, and we may have another country joining that."He continued: "I tell you, the countries are lining up to enter into this matter."He said, "There can be peace in the Middle East. I think what will happen in the end is that you will have quite a few countries that will come; the big countries will come."And Jared Kushner, an advisor to US President Donald Trump, and his son-in-law, has previously emphasized that the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is "inevitable."Kushner had said that some other Arab countries would follow the UAE with the step of full overt normalization with Israel.