Trump announces plan to expand travel ban: 'We have to be safe'

President says he will add ‘a couple of countries’ to ban

Trump suggests he is open to cuts to social security and Medicare

anonymous officials familiar with the matter said seven countries were added to a draft of the proposed restrictions: Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania

the administration is coming out on Thursday with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting what is derided by some as “birth tourism”, in which women travel to the US to give birth so their children can have a coveted American passport.