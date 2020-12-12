Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations

Dual Wielder said: For Your information my grandfather settled in the UK by the invitation of her Majesty the Queen, if You have a problem then take it up with the Buckingham Palace. As for 'squating' You zionists have the tendency to do that Yourself, the creation of 'Israel' is literally foreign terrorists forming a nation on Palestinian land, who is Morroco to legitimize squatters on Palestinian terrority. You want to talk about peace? first settle with Your landlord mate.. Click to expand...

The Pakistani questions "who is Morocco to make peace with Israel" - it's a sovereign state making its own decisions, not the decisions of pan-Arabism, Islamism or angry kids in Karachi/Birmingham.The question again is, why a Pakistani in the UK (who seems to have more love for Pakistan than the UK) is frothing at the mouth because two countries that have NOTHING to do with you or Pakistan, are making peace.Isn't it just the fact that Islamist-minded Pakistanis such as yourself detest peace? that you thrive on endless wars and divisions? especially when you don't have to fight in any wars or be personally affected, but you sit in your couch in Birmingham deriding people in another region trying to make peace.Yalla habibi, go and make some samosas or something and leave the M.E to actual middle easterners.