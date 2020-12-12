What's new

Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations

President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Morocco will normalize relations, in what's the latest breakthrough of his administration's press to push Arab-Israeli peace
WASHINGTON -- Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations, President Donald Trump said Thursday, marking the fourth Arab-Israeli agreement in four months. As part of the deal announced near the end of Trump's term, the United States will recognize Morocco's claim over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Trump said Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat and the eventual opening of embassies. U.S. officials said there would be joint overflight rights for airlines.


The White House said Trump and Morocco's King Mohammed VI had agreed that Morocco would “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump tweeted.

The U.S. will recognize Morocco's claim over Western Sahara, the former Spanish territory in North Africa where a long-running dispute has confounded international negotiators for decades. Trump noted that Morocco had been the first country to recognize the United States as an independent nation just a year after the U.S. declared its independence from Britain in 1776.

“It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara,” Trump said.

The deal is the result of talks conducted by the president's senior adviser, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his chief international negotiator, Avi Berkowitz. “This is a significant step forward for the people of Israel and Morocco. It further enhances Israel’s security, while creating opportunities for Morocco and Israel to deepen their economic ties and improve the lives of their people,” Kushner said.

Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to recognize Israel as the Trump administration seeks to expand a diplomatic framework that began over the summer with an agreement between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit and administration officials have also been trying to bring Saudi Arabia into the grouping.

“The president reaffirmed his support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory and as such the president recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory,” the White House said.


All these countries are geographically far removed from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, making it easier to strike deals with Israel and the U.S. for their own particular interests. Morocco also has close ties with Saudi Arabia, which has given its tacit support to the normalization process with Israel, even at a time when peacemaking with the Palestinians is at a standstill.

Morocco, a country with centuries of Jewish history, has long been rumored to be ready to establish ties with Israel.

Before Israel’s establishment in 1948, Morocco was home to a large Jewish population, many of whose ancestors migrated to North Africa from Spain and Portugal during the Spanish Inquisition. Today, hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews trace their lineage to Morocco, making it one of the country’s largest sectors of Israeli society. A small community of Jews, estimated at several thousand people, continues to live in Morocco.

Morocco has for years had informal ties with Israel. They established low-level diplomatic relations during the 1990s following Israel’s interim peace accords with the Palestinians, but those ties were suspended after the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising in 2000.

Since then, the informal ties have continued, and an estimated 50,000 Israelis travel to Morocco each year on trips to learn about the Jewish community and retrace their family histories.

U.S. backing for Morocco's Western Sahara claim has long been a rumored, but unconfirmed, bargaining chip in talk about diplomatic ties. Morocco had claimed the vast desert area as its “southern provinces” since 1975 as the Polisario Front, based in southern Algeria, wants its independence. A recent dust-up with the Polisario brought the issue back into headlines.

Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed to this report.

Not surprising. Morocco is another Arab nation close to the Saudis. The end goal seems to be to get as many Arab nations to recognize Israel as possible and then Riyadh will follow. That way MBS cannot be blamed for leading.
 
It's why the Arabs and the U.S both have been after Pakistan to follow

The Saudis are just holding back because on the ground amongst ordinary people their is so much anger
 
Wonderful news!!! I couldn't be happier. Natural allies, natural friends. So many Israelis of Moroccan heritage!

Only the savages oppose peace. We know who they are.
 
Morocco is very different as compared to other arab or north african states, actually it is a very good deal for them.
Western Sahara (Polisario )dispute is like their Kashmire, so basically they got it and incase some people might not know there are alot of Jews still living in Morocco and quite a significant number that live in Isreal are of Moroccan heritiage.

A few weeks back fresh fighting broke off in Western Sahara between Moroccan forces and Polisario Front and here comes this deal. Maybe the fresh indian mobilisation is kind of similar tactic, you never know maybe we also being offered a similar kind of a deal for Kashmir.
 
For Your information my grandfather settled in the UK by the invitation of her Majesty the Queen, if You have a problem then take it up with the Buckingham Palace. As for 'squating' You zionists have the tendency to do that Yourself, the creation of 'Israel' is literally foreign terrorists forming a nation on Palestinian land, who is Morroco to legitimize squatters on Palestinian terrority. You want to talk about peace? first settle with Your landlord mate..
 
The Pakistani questions "who is Morocco to make peace with Israel" - it's a sovereign state making its own decisions, not the decisions of pan-Arabism, Islamism or angry kids in Karachi/Birmingham.

The question again is, why a Pakistani in the UK (who seems to have more love for Pakistan than the UK) is frothing at the mouth because two countries that have NOTHING to do with you or Pakistan, are making peace.

Isn't it just the fact that Islamist-minded Pakistanis such as yourself detest peace? that you thrive on endless wars and divisions? especially when you don't have to fight in any wars or be personally affected, but you sit in your couch in Birmingham deriding people in another region trying to make peace.

Yalla habibi, go and make some samosas or something and leave the M.E to actual middle easterners.
 
