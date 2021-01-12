What's new

Trump, and GOP

Paul2

Nov 24, 2018
Trump spoke today, and he is not going anywhere!

He has a steel grip on the majority of republican voter base.

Is GOP fried if their voter base goes away with Trump if he is purged from the party?

It seems either GOP will follow Trump to the 2024, or they go nowhere?

If Trump wins 2024, republican defectors will be slammed, and it seems this is what shields Trump from attacks from republicans?
 
