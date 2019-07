wht a masterwork

this apple just fell ok ik.

played beatifully

now trump as we know him will take it personal insult

i m hoping a tweet

this just putts last 10 years of gobar diplomacy into gutter where it belongs

now we talking like men

no hugging no tc

straight talk

ik has been successful in having goodwill of nancy and trump at the same time while both are blood thirsty of each other

cherry on top

K words got into minds of everyone now we will sit back enjoy while indians r trashed by trump

bravo

Click to expand...