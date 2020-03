Trump administration's efforts outmatched by the virus

Worst health crisis in a 'century

'Lack of trust'

His message to Americans, after weeks of minimizing the pandemic, apparently to safeguard his political fortunes, contrasts sharply with the somber rhetoric of other world leaders.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson steeled his people Thursday for a harrowing period ahead."I've got to be clear, we've all got to be clear -- this is the worst public health crisis for a generation," Johnson said. "I must level with you, level with the British public: More families, many more families, are going to lose loved ones before their time."In France, President Emmanuel Macron said in a live televised address that the epidemic was "the most grave public health crisis that France has known in a century.""Despite the efforts to slow it down, the virus continues to spread and is accelerating," he added.US stock markets appear to share that grave assessment.The Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed to its worst day since 1987 , dipping by 10% after a week of punishing losses, giving its own verdict on Trump's leadership.Just a month ago, Trump was riding high after escaping impeachment and enjoying a divisive Democratic nominating race that looked set to stretch into the spring.Now he is looking increasingly at odds with the reality of the situation. Having used up one key tool in his armory, the Oval Office address, only a display of competence by his government in fighting the epidemic seems capable of lifting the impression that he is an increasingly beleaguered President."There has been a sense of complacency on the part of the White House, the President in particular," David Gergen, an adviser to Republican and Democratic presidents, told CNN International.Gergen warned that the coronavirus outbreak and its political implications was "more threatening to his presidency than impeachment."The President, however, appeared sanguine on another issue -- his own health -- after an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro , with whom he interacted over the weekend in Florida, had tested positive for novel coronavirus."Let's put it this way: I am not concerned," Trump said. Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden sought to exploit the White House's struggles and to offer Americans a vision of an alternative president.Biden said the crisis had "laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration.""Public fears are being compounded by a pervasive lack of trust in this President, fueled by the adversarial relationship with the truth he continues to have," the former vice president said in Delaware.Among the mostly grim news on Thursday, there was one ray of light. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, appeared to be working well together despite the estrangement between House Democrats and the White House. They spoke multiple times on the phone and the two sides were closing in on a rescue package for the battered economy.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said the chamber would stay in town next week through a planned recess to work on the matter.But the coming deal will not assuage frustration among lawmakers at the administration's botched testing approach.Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said he was "absolutely appalled.""There's still no plan, no strategy, for testing, for ventilators, for the basics that are required for people to survive," Blumenthal said. "We're talking about life and death, and there's still no plan."