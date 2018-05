This news reminded me of NAZI and HITLER

The Trump administration is considering housing children of illegal immigrants who cross the U.S. border alone or get separated from their parents at military bases in the United States.The move would split children from their parents after they crossed the U.S. border from Mexico illegally and comes as the administration has increased its crack down on illegal immigrants after border agents said March and April had the highest monthly totals of illegal immigration since Donald Trump became president.Officials said the Health and Human Services Department is looking at four bases in Texas and Arkansas to house the children but they spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public or made final.+2A policy under consideration by the Trump administration would house children of illegal immigrants who cross the U.S. border alone or get separated from their parents at military basesPresident Trump has cracked down on illegal immigration after reports that April and March saw the highest illegal border crossings of his presidencyThe move comes as President Trump shown increased anger on the issue in the wake of the high immigration numbers.Officials in his administration have followed his lead in getting tougher on illegal immigration.Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned last week that parents who cross the border illegally with their children will have them taken away.'If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you -- it's that simple. If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, we will prosecute you,' he said during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.The new policy to split children and parents would aid in the crack down.The Department of Health and Human Services, which would carry out the policy, said in a statement to the Associated Press that it routinely evaluates additional locations for temporary housing of illegal immigrants.